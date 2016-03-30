[Video] Cardi B Talks Mixtape, Gives Relationship Advice & More With The Fam In The Morning

Reality TV star Cardi B joins The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo to talk about her new album, dealing with haters, giving relationship advice and more.

