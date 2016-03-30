Who Is ELHAE?

New artist alert.

Meet Georgia native ELHAE. The North Dakota-born, Warner Robins-raised singer/rapper is the newest member of the Atlantic Records family. Over the past few years, ELHAE – whose moniker stands for Every Life Has An Ending – has self-released four projects: The Zero, Every Life Has An Ending, Before You Go, and AURA – all of which have created a buzz around the burgeoning artist.

With these projects under his belt, ELHAE’s kicking off 2016 with his first major label release, All Have Fallen, which features breakout singles “Love A N*gga” and the Kehlani-assisted “Doesn’t Matter.”

We caught up with music’s new kid on the block down at SXSW in Austin, Texas to discuss his role in the industry, living in North Dakota, being isolated by his peers in middle school, and of course, his love for music.

ELHAE also gushed about Oakland R&B singer Kehlani and how they became fast friends via social media. For all things ELHAE, click here.

Watch our exclusive interview with ELHAE up top.