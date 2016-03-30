YG & Nipsey Hussle “FDT” (NEW MUSIC)

Bloods and Crips united against Trump.

Cali rappers Nipsey Hussle and YG have spoken out against Donald Trump. Following CNN’s Republican Town Hall last night, Nipsey and YG drop a bold new record titled “FDT.”

If you’re wondering what “FDT” stands for, take a wild guess. Yup, “F*ck Donald Trump.”

“I like White folks, but I don’t like you/ all the n*ggas in the hood wanna find you/ I’m surprise El Chapo ain’t tried to snipe you/ surprised the Nation of Islam ain’t try to find you,” raps YG.

YG’s currently readying his sophomore album, but in the meantime, take a listen to “FDT” below.