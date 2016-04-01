[Listen] #TWIH: Lil Mo’ Reads K. Michelle For No-Showing The Fans Of The Fam In The Morning

While out promoting her new album, singer K. Michelle refused to show up to a planned breakfast with some of her biggest fans in DC and The Fam in the Morning with QuickSilva and Lil Mo. Listeners showed up to Radio One DC and thought it was an April Fool’s joke when informed that their favorite artist was a no-show. Reps say K. Michelle not being able to sleep in a 5-star hotel is what deterred her. Lil Mo and Britt Waters of The Fam run down details of K. Michelle’s excuse and how her “Diva” behavior could be a career killer.

More “That’s What I Heard”

[Listen] #TWIH: Is Khloe Kardashian Lying to Us All

[Listen] TWIH: Is Social Media Damaging

[Listen] TWIH: What is Beyonce’ Up to Now?