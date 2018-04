Diamond and Silk, also known as the “Trump Girls,” chat with The Russ Parr Morning Show about their positions on immigration, the violence that has gone down at Trump’s rallies and more. Click on the audio player to hear more of this exclusive interview on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

