[Listen] TWIH: Lil Mo Wants Keyshia Cole to Get Help

The Fam In The Morning | 04.07.16
Fresh off her social media battle with Keyshia Cole‘s alleged stylist, Lil Mo says Keyshia needs help. Britt Waters and comedian Red Grant join in with advice. Catch “That’s What I Heard” daily on The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo.

