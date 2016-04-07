[Listen] TWIH: Lil Mo Wants Keyshia Cole to Get Help

Fresh off her social media battle with Keyshia Cole‘s alleged stylist, Lil Mo says Keyshia needs help. Britt Waters and comedian Red Grant join in with advice. Catch “That’s What I Heard” daily on The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo.

