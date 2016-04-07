[Listen] Comedian Red Grant Gets Roasted by Listeners

The Fam In The Morning | 04.07.16
Listeners of The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo have a joke battle for a chance to win Katt Williams tickets. Red Grant just might be embarrassed.
