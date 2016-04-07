[Video] DMV In Real Life: Aniekan Udofia

Well known street artist and muralist is honored. Udofia has artwork all over DC including his murals of Pres. Barack Obama, Bill Cosby, Chuck Brown and Donnie Simpson and Ben’s Chili Bowl. You can nominate someone to be honored on The Fam’s DMV In Real Life by sending information to TheFamITM@gmail.com.

