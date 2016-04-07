Kerry Washington Discusses How To Elevate Your Life

Kerry Washington channeled her inner Olivia Pope and called out an industry scandal of her own.

Another photoshopping controversy over her Adweek cover fans, industry insiders and Kerry Washington herself were taken aback by the cover which looked nothing like our brown beauty.

Ever since I read that she decided she had to be the “Chief Marketing Officer” of her own brand, it further solidifies how hard she’s had to work to shape career she wants and the respect she deserves. Standing in a small class of celebs who prefer that their work speaks instead of their personal lives. I see you, lady!

Turning everything into vibes, the cover might have been lacking, but the interview was EVERYTHING.

It’s a masterclass on enhancing and elevating your life to new levels.

Be nice.

No one wants to work with a mean girl, beauties. Kerry Washington knows this first hand, stating, “I was really aware of the dynamics of being what they call a ‘No. 1’ on a call sheet. I’ve never wanted to come across as bossy or abuse that position with my castmates or with the crew.” Rarely taking all the credit, in response to the AD Week controversy, she took to her Instagram to call out the things that are important to her, including the importance of strong professional support and her awesome professional team. What a way to share the credit!

Make your own opportunities.

Not only is she the star of Scandal, Kerry is producing and starring in HBO’s Confirmation, about Anita Hill, and developing a new a show for ABC. You better let those Shonda Rhimes vibes rub off on you! “I enjoy being proactive. I enjoy not sitting at home, waiting to be invited to a party.”

The world around you should reflect your point of view.

Kerry is not only a brand ambassador, but also the creative consultant for Neutrogena for the past 5 years. She is credited to facilitating their expansion of foundation color offerings for women.

“When I joined the company, I think the darkest foundation shade was tan, and it was not a match for me [laughs]…I don’t want to work in places where I don’t get to have a voice, and this felt like a place where I actually could have a really important voice.” ~ Kerry Washington

Great advice for sprinkling a little everlasting black girl magic!

