[Exclusive Video] The Fam Unplugged: BYB Performs Live!

The Fam In The Morning | 04.08.16
The legendary Backyard Band joins The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo for the first installment of The Fam Unplugged. BYB remixed The Fam’s intro, Lil Mo’s Forever and performed their hits and classics.

