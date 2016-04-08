Young Greatness Talks Harassing His Now Manager and Louisiana Love with DJ Reddy Rock

Radio One Exclusives
Staff | 04.08.16
Leave a comment

Louisiana rising star, Young Greatness pulled up on Indianapolis and kicked it with Hot963 and he came with a special surprise. He played snippets of his upcoming project, I Tried To Tell Em 2. We can’t give away the music, but check out this exclusive interview with DJ Reddy Rock below!

Jay Z Diving Struggle Memes With Hov's Lyrics

12 photos Launch gallery

Jay Z Diving Struggle Memes With Hov's Lyrics

Continue reading Jay Z Diving Struggle Memes With Hov’s Lyrics

Jay Z Diving Struggle Memes With Hov's Lyrics

Dj reddy Rock , interview , young greatness

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos