[Exclusive Video] The Hip-Hop Caucus Says Ex-Offenders CAN vote and Malik Yusef For President?

Rev. Yearwood from Hip Hop Caucus and legendary Malik Yusef stopped by The Fam in the Morning to talk about the Respect My Vote Campaign with tips and myths about the voting process. Also find out if Malik Yusef will be running against Kanye West for President of the United States in 2020.
47 Bizarre Kanye West Facts That Will Make Your Day
1. Kanye met No I.D. through Donda West, who worked with No I.D.’s mother as a teacher in Chicago.Source:Getty 1 of 68
2. Kanye claims he has synesthesia, meaning he can see sounds.Source:Getty 2 of 68
3. Donda convinced the 19-year-old No I.D. to meet 14-year-old Kanye and “teach him how to do music.”Source:Getty 3 of 68
4. He lived in China for a year in the fifth grade.Source:Getty 4 of 68
5. Of his time in a Chinese school, Kanye has said “I got A’s and B’s. And I’m not even frontin’.”Source:Getty 5 of 68
7. He was arrested in 2000 for stealing printers from Office Max in a case of mistaken identity.Source:Getty 7 of 68
8. Before he was signed, he would jump on tables during label meetings and scream, “I’m the next Michael Jackson!”Source:Getty 8 of 68
10. At age 13 he wrote a song called “Green Eggs and Ham.”Source:Getty 10 of 68
11. And he begged his mother to pay $25 per hour for studio time.Source:Getty 11 of 68
14. He sold his first beat to Chicago rapper Gravity for $8,800.Source:Getty 14 of 68
15. Then he used the $8,800 to buy Polo clothes and a Jesus Piece.Source:Getty 15 of 68
20. Kanye studied English at Chicago State University before dropping out to focus on music.Source:Getty 20 of 68
22. He once said, “I think I’m gonna move to London. Get a fake-ass British accent like Madonna.”Source:Getty 22 of 68
24. Kanye personally asked Seth Rogen and James Franco to perform their spoof of “Bound 2″ at his wedding to Kim.Source:Getty 24 of 68
26. But it didn’t happen because they all agreed it was a silly idea.Source:Getty 26 of 68
28. He once worked as a telemarketer to pay his mother $200 per month in rent, which she demanded.Source:Getty 28 of 68
30. Kanye opened two Fatburger restaurants in Chicago through his company KW Foods LLC. Both locations have closed.Source:Getty 30 of 68
32. He has claimed to “TiVo rap videos so I can study them. To learn what steps to take to crush them all.”Source:Getty 32 of 68
34. He narrowly avoided another infamous rant when Common’s “They Say” was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Collab at the Grammy’s over “Heard ‘Em Say” and “Gold Digger.”Source:Getty 34 of 68
36. But he apologized to Common when “Late Registration” beat “Be” for Best Rap Album that year.Source:Getty 36 of 68
38. After the Taylor Swift incident, Mos Def visited Kanye’s home and told him to flee the U.S.Source:Getty 38 of 68
40. Kanye took Mos Def’s advice, escaping to Japan, then Rome, before settling in Hawaii for six months to record “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”Source:Getty 40 of 68
42. Also after Taylor Swift, “South Park” fried him for two hours in a parody episode titled, “Fishsticks.”Source:Getty 42 of 68
43. While recording MBDTF, he asked food delivery men for their opinions on the album when they stopped by his studio.Source:Getty 43 of 68
44. He made Pusha T re-write his verse on “Runaway” four times. Each time, pushing Pusha T to get more angry.Source:Getty 44 of 68
46. He used his own money to finance the “Glow in the Dark Tour” when Best Buy backed out of sponsoring it.Source:Getty 46 of 68
48. He kept a tracklisting of Common’s “Be” in the studio to make sure his album was just as good.Source:Getty 48 of 68
50. He made his first beat in the seventh grade.Source:Getty 50 of 68
52. The beat was for a “sexual video game.” “The main character was, like, a giant penis,” he explained. “It was like Mario Brothers, but the ghosts were, like, vaginas.”Source:Getty 52 of 68
53. The idea was abandoned due to the “labor intensive process.” “It literally took me all night to do a step, ’cause the penis, y’know, had little feet and eyes.”Source:Getty 53 of 68
54. We know he’s from the Chi, but he was actually born in Atlanta.Source:Getty 54 of 68
55. His father, Ray, was a photojournalist and Christian Counselor in ATL, while his mother was an English professor at Clark Atlanta.Source:Getty 55 of 68
56. Thanks to hip-hop, we know that Blue Ivy was conceived in Paris, while North West was conceived in Florence. TMI?Source:Splash 56 of 68
57. Kanye paid $35,000 to shoot the “Through The Wire” music video.Source:Splash 57 of 68
58. Initially, Chaka Khan refused to clear the sample for “Through The Wire.”Source:Getty 58 of 68
59. Kanye brought Chaka’s son to a BBQ and played him the “Through The Wire” music video. Two weeks later, Chaka cleared the sample.Source:Getty 59 of 68
60. Michael Jackson called Kanye to compliment the jacket he wore in the “Stronger” music video.Source:Getty 60 of 68
61. He’s thought of becoming a male porn star “once or twice.”Source:Getty 61 of 68
62. He invested two million dollars and over a year of work into creating his sophomore album.Source:Getty 62 of 68
63. Kanye and Jay Z performed “N*ggas In Paris” 12 times in a row on one night in Paris.Source:Getty 63 of 68
64. Kanye recorded “The College Dropout” in Los Angeles while recovering from his car accident in 2002.Source:Getty 64 of 68
65. Kanye once had a blog called KanyeUniverseCity.com.Source:Getty 65 of 68
66. In 2008, he posted a nude picture of Kim to his blog as he dubbed her his “girl of the week.”Source:Getty 66 of 68
67. One week later, he posted a picture of Kourtney Kardashian in a bra and made her his “girl of the week.” Awkward?Source:Getty 67 of 68
68. Before Bey’s digital album, Kanye planned a theatrical release for all of the music videos from “Late Registration.”Source:Getty 68 of 68
