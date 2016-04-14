[Exclusive Video] The Hip-Hop Caucus Says Ex-Offenders CAN vote and Malik Yusef For President?

Rev. Yearwood from Hip Hop Caucus and legendary Malik Yusef stopped by The Fam in the Morning to talk about the Respect My Vote Campaign with tips and myths about the voting process. Also find out if Malik Yusef will be running against Kanye West for President of the United States in 2020.

