Russ Parr hosted a screening of “Barbershop: The Next Cut,” and got to pick Ice Cube’s brain about the process of making the movie! He dishes about Nick Minaj’s acting skills, his expectations for the movie, and more! Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

