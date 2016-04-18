Moral Mondays Leader Removed From Flight After Passenger Hurls Insults

The Rev. William Barber, who’s made it his mission to fight racial and political injustice as the leader of the Moral Mondays movement, was removed Friday from an American Airlines flight after a nearby passenger complained loudly about “those people” and criticized the minister’s need to purchase two airline seats for himself, reports The Associated Press.

Barber, who also serves as the president of the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP, was on a flight from Washington Reagan to Raleigh-Durham when the incident occurred, he said in statement. He was in Washington, D.C. to speak at a national interfaith event that launched the 2016 Ecumenical Advocacy Days, writes The AP:

Before the crew gave safety instructions, he said he stood up and turned around to respond. An arthritic condition prevented him from turning around in his seat to address the other passenger, Barber said.

A crew member apparently called police, who came on the plane and asked Barber to leave, he said.

“The American Airlines team at the desk was very gracious,” Barber said. “Many said they were concerned and some said they did not agree with the decision.”

An American Airlines spokesman told the news outlet that the reason Barber was removed from the flight was because he did not follow the crew’s instructions, but he was allowed to fly out a day later, the report says.

Barber sees things differently, writes The AP: ” … I am not at all happy about what I believe were the real reasons I was the one asked to leave,” he said. He has turned the issue over to his attorneys.

SOURCE: Yahoo News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

The Third Reconstruction: How Moral Mondays, Fusion Politics Are Fueling The Rise Of A New Justice Movement

Also On 93.9 WKYS: