Cool Amerika Talk “Lame James,” Future Vs. Desiigner, & “No Taxes 3”

There are these two kids from Atlanta named Bally and Stunt, and they’re very special. They go by the name of Cool Amerika, and you might have heard their song “Make Sum Shake” playing at your favorite strip club. Their personalities shine as soon as you meet them, and if you listen to the music, it’s clear these kids have talent.

We caught up with Cool Amerika down in Austin, Tex. during the SXSW festival. They talked about their new project No Taxes 3, the origin of the dab, and how Drake tried to do the “Juug Walk” dance in his “Hotline Bling” video.

We asked the duo about the rumors that some DJs won’t play Desiigner’s “Panda” because it sounds like a Future knock-off. Bally said there a lot of people who try to sound like Future, but if Hendrix ain’t rocking with the song, they aren’t either.

Watch the full interview up top.