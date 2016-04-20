[Exclusive Interview] Life Advice from Will Packer

Movie super producer, Will Packer stopped by The Fam in the Morning to promote the new remake of the classic series, Roots. He also talked about staying humble and gave some acting and dating advice.

More With The Fam In The Morning:

[Exclusive Interview] Where Has Tabi Bonney Been?

[Exclusive Video] The Hip-Hop Caucus Says Ex-Offenders CAN vote and Malik Yusef For President?