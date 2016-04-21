Extra Butter: Sneakers Vs. Heels – “Huntsman” Stars Jessica Chastain & Chris Hemsworth Talk Fight Scene Footwear

The Huntsman: Winter's War is in theaters, Friday, April 23rd.

kysdc Staff | 04.21.16
There’s a new mission to fight in The Huntsman: Winter’s War.

Joining star Chris Hemsworth this time around, we have Sara, played by Jessica Chastain. (Apparently, Kristen Stewart’s Snow White is busy doing other things for other reasons). Winter’s War also welcomes Emily Blunt as Freya, the sister to Charlize Theron‘s evil queen Ravenna.

Queen Freya gets her heart broken and forbids love in her kingdom. But when Eric and Sara plan to get married and run away from Freya’s loveless army, they are caught, separated, and forced against each other.

Chris and Jessica sat down with me on this week’s Extra Butter to talk about the movie magic involved in this sequel, as well as their epic fight scene with Charlize.

