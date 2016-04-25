[Exclusive Interview] Karen Civil: The Hip-Hop Fixer

Karen Civil stopped by The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo to tell how she became “the Olivia Pope of Hip-Hop,” give advice to upcoming artists and entrepreneurs plus promote her new book.
21 Pictures Of Apollonia Today
17 photos Launch gallery
21 Pictures Of Apollonia Today
1. Apollonia Slaying The Glaad Red Carpet.Source:Getty 1 of 17
2. Apollonia At Dinner With Vivica A. Fox and Phillip Bloch.Source:Instagram 2 of 17
3. Apollonia At A GLAAD Event.Source:Getty 3 of 17
4. Apollonia At The 22nd Annual MS Event.Source:Getty 4 of 17
5. Apollonia Kotero out and about.Source:Getty 5 of 17
6. Drake's dad: "Ran into this lovely lady yesterday Apollonia from the movie Purple Rain with Prince 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"Source:Instagram 6 of 17
7. #Basquiat Sure do miss u doe #Love #Art #NoStinkEye #NY #80's see u in da mix 💜 mijo💋Source:Instagram 7 of 17
8. Momma Jackson #Family #Love #MiVidaLoca #MJ #Blessed #Cali When I hug her I feel safe 🙏💜 #Jackson5 Momma!! 💋Source:Instagram 8 of 17
9. @QuestLove @Cinespia #SpikeLee #DoTheRightThing #HollywoodForeverCemetary #DJ #JamesBrown #RudyValentino Thank u Amir mi Homie por vida💜 #GoodTimes Baby!!! 💋 #ApolloniaSource:Instagram 9 of 17
10. #LadyBadu #Love #Music @TheRoots #Questlove thank u for such a great time!!! 💜 #Nokia #LA #MiVidaLoca 💋Source:Instagram 10 of 17
11. #TBT I bet DLR 💜 knows where this dress is ? #awardseason #mycoolheadband #sexshooterSource:Instagram 11 of 17
12. #Friends #Questlove #chrisrock #johnsingleton Did someone say dinner & a movie 😝 ?Source:Instagram 12 of 17
13. Aloha Pussycat 💋Source:Instagram 13 of 17
14. After the death of Vanity, Apollonia Reunited With Members Of Vanity 6.Source:Instagram 14 of 17
15. #Friends #Questlove #chrisrock #johnsingleton Fun evening w good friends 💜 Great convo😂Source:Instagram 15 of 17
16. Hitting The MS Orange Carpet.Source:Getty 16 of 17
17. Apollonia In The Green Room In Los Angeles.Source:Getty 17 of 17
