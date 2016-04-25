[Exclusive Interview] Karen Civil: The Hip-Hop Fixer

Radio One Exclusives
The Fam In The Morning | 04.25.16
Leave a comment

Karen Civil stopped by The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo to tell how she became “the Olivia Pope of Hip-Hop,” give advice to upcoming artists and entrepreneurs plus promote her new book. 

More Fam In The Morning:

[Exclusive] Katt Williams Freestyles with The Fam

[Exclusive Interview] Eve Didn’t Think She’d Get Along with Nicki Minaj

26th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

21 Pictures Of Apollonia Today

17 photos Launch gallery

21 Pictures Of Apollonia Today

Continue reading 21 Pictures Of Apollonia Today

21 Pictures Of Apollonia Today

Karen Civil

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos