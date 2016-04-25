Nipsey Hussle & Young Thug “Thug Life” (NEW MUSIC)

On the heels of releasing his “FDT (F*ck Donald Trump)” music video with YG, Nipsey Hussle grabs Rich Gang rapper Young Thug to lace his song, fittingly-titled “Thug Life.”

Very clever.

Taking a more chill approach than “FDT,” Nipsey lays it all on the line on the slow-tempo track as Thugga dominates the hook.

“Reached every goal I actually set, I had to sit back down an rearrange that list, n*gga/ You know I’m out here getting rich, you know a n*gga gotta talk my sh*t,” raps Nipsey.

No word on if Nipsey is releasing a new project anytime soon, but Young Thug’s scheduled to drop a new Rich Gang album with Rich Homie Quan in June and release his major label LP this summer as well.

Take a listen to “Thug Life” below.