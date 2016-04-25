PnB Rock Discusses His Criminal Past, Being Named After Hip-Hop Legend Rakim, & The Philly Curse

Philly newcomer PnB Rock inked a new deal with Atlantic Records and he’s vowing to show the world a different side of the “City of Brotherly Love.”

After being released from a 33-month stint in a Pennsylvania prison on a multitude of charges, the most serious being robbery, PnB Rock vowed to change his life and began taking music seriously in 2014.

While growing up in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood isn’t the ideal environment to nurture an aspiring singer, through all his “meat ball sh*t” (as PnB Rock would say) he made it out.

PnB Rock, born Rakim Allen, stopped by Global Grind’s offices to discuss his influence in Philly, spending time in prison, being the son of a single mom of five, and like A$AP Rocky, being named after hip-hop legend Rakim.

PnB Rock also talked about the “Philly curse” and creating a new sound for the East Coast city.

The 24-year-old is currently readying his major label debut, which is due out later on this year. Check out our exclusive interview up top.