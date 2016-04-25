South Carolina Student Arrested After Threatening To Lynch Student Protesters

A Clemson student was arrested after police say he posted intimidating and harassing comments on social media app Yik Yak about the student protests happening on campus, WSPA reports.

Jamie Reece Moore was arrested and charged with Unlawful Use of Telephone, the news source explains.

The arrest warrant includes sinister text messages:

“What time is the lynch mob tomorrow? I got a couple hundred feet of rope,” he wrote.

He also reportedly said “Slave auction tomorrow at 8am @Sikes Hall. Lots of good protest workers. Get them while they’re mad!”

The accused was released on a $470 bond. The school’s ethical standards community will not be responsible for subsequent disciplinary action.

Even if the threats are so far idle, it definitely was concerning for the students of color he aimed his vicious comments towards.

RELATED LINKS

MORNING MINUTE: GA Man Reportedly Shot His In-Laws Because His Wife Was Planning To File For Divorce

30-Year-Old Man Allegedly Arrested For Posing As A High School Student

Ben Carson Thinks Harriet Tubman Should Be On The $2 Bill Not The $20 Bill

Also On 93.9 WKYS: