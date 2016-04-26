MIDNIGHT MUSIC STREAM: Desiigner’s “Panda” Is #1, Yuna’s “Crush,” And More!

Reality is stranger than fiction. Desiigner, who sounds exactly like Future, released “Panda” and it netted him number one on Billboard’s “Hot 100.” Future, who is being imitated on “Panda,” doesn’t have a Billboard number one hit to his name. So in effect, his doppelganger jacked his sound and ended up with more success. That has to suck.

Yuna is an artist out of Malaysia. Her first single was a collaboration with the legendary DJ Premiere on the track "Places to God." Yuna's album, Chapters, will be available May 20th. On her latest single, "Crush," Usher co-stars on the track that is pretty much self-explanatory from the title. If you're digging Yuna's sound, her album is available for pre-order here . Her tour kicks off in D.C. on April 29th.

Nipsey Hussle aka Neighborhood Nip is back with the slow burning "Thug Life" featuring everyone's favorite ATLien, Young Thug. The track finds a calmer and much more reflective rapper as he laments about the life of thugging and hustling. It's been awhile since he's hit the scene and outside of his recent output with YG. There's no announcement of any project just but hopefully this is a sign that it's on its way soon.

