[Exclusive Interview] Kevin Ross and Chaz French On How to Be Great

Radio One Exclusives
The Fam In The Morning | 04.26.16
Leave a comment

Local artists turned stars Kevin Ross and Chaz French join The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo to promote their new single, Be Great. They also share their rags to riches stories on personal growth.

Check out Ross & French’s amazing single “Be Great” Below:

Related Stories:

Chaz French “IDK” (NEW VIDEO)

Ladies! Meet the next R&B Great Kevin Ross [VIDEO]

Kevin Ross [PHOTOS]

2 photos Launch gallery

Kevin Ross [PHOTOS]

Continue reading [Exclusive Interview] Kevin Ross and Chaz French On How to Be Great

Kevin Ross [PHOTOS]

chaz french , Kevin Ross

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos