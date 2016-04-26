[Exclusive Interview] Kevin Ross and Chaz French On How to Be Great

Local artists turned stars Kevin Ross and Chaz French join The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo to promote their new single, Be Great. They also share their rags to riches stories on personal growth.
Check out Ross & French’s amazing single “Be Great” Below:
