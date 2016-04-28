[Exclusive] Meet The Queen Of “Dutty Pop” Kris Kelly

Radio One Exclusives
The Fam In The Morning | 04.28.16
Leave a comment

Kris Kelli With The Fam In The Morning

Block Ent and MMG Digital’s own Kris Kelli stopped by The Fam in the Morning. She gives details on working with Rick Ross and her upcoming video shoot in her hometown of Jamaica.

More With The Fam In The Morning:

[Exclusive Interview] Kevin Ross and Chaz French On How to Be Great

[Exclusive Interview] Karen Civil: The Hip-Hop Fixer

14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

11 photos Launch gallery

14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

Continue reading [Exclusive] Meet The Queen Of “Dutty Pop” Kris Kelly

14 Pics Of Rick Ross Shirtless (PHOTOS)

Kris Kelli , puff daddy & the family , rick ross

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos