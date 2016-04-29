[Video] Swag Surf With The Fam In The Morning & Snoop Dogg

Watch The Fam ITM swag surfing on stage & the legendary Snoop Dogg kill it in D.C.
1. Paying homage to boxing.. The one sport I truly enjoy learning … Boxing has become a part of my day to day life 👊🏽 it keeps me going!! @krishphotos and I decided to shoot together to create some photos that show the feminine side of being hard !! 👊🏽Hairstylist : @qlovebug Mua: @reneemadeulook Photographer : @krishphotos styling : @marcustheeditorSource:Instagram 1 of 49
2. Love my hair @dhairboutique #theseacollection #dhairboutiqueSource:Instagram 2 of 49
3. RP @foofiandbella !!! Can’t wait for tonight !!! Winter Wonderland Toy-drive!!!Source:Instagram 3 of 49
4. When friends become business partners !!! So happy to have @sanyarichiross by my side !!! @foofiandbella site will be live tonight at 7 pm !!!!Source:Instagram 4 of 49
5. 🤗Source:Instagram 5 of 49
6. Stuck indoors like 🤓 #WritersBlock lol 📝Source:Instagram 6 of 49
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 49
8. Mean Mugging 👊🏽 @supremeteamboxing @itscoachnelson !!Source:Instagram 8 of 49
9. Press day #2 @wetv #GuHH Hairstylist: @qlovebug Hair: @dhairboutique #theseacollection #dhairboutique Mua: @reneemadeulookStyling : @kachmeifyoucanSource:Instagram 9 of 49
10. 👊🏽👊🏽 fitness ☑️ no matter how I busy I get I make the effort to get it done!! Sometimes I slip … I’ll never stay down! Let’s go !!Source:Instagram 10 of 49
11. J U N G L E 🗽@okikimarinholuxury – topStylist : @kachmeifyoucan Hairstylist : @qlovebug Mua: @reneemadeulookSource:Instagram 11 of 49
12. Thinking of a master plan … Planning for @foofiandbella launch party @technogym !! @sanyarichiross !!! Looking forward to our holiday party.❤️Source:Instagram 12 of 49
13. Finally no rain ! #miaminights🌴Source:Instagram 13 of 49
14. Curly life !!! Perfect for this humid Miami weather !!! Straight to curly real quick lol @dhairboutique #dhairboutique #theseacollection 😘😁😍Source:Instagram 14 of 49
15. Last night out #artbasel #HatsNDresses #TomBoySwag #miaminights🌴Source:Instagram 15 of 49
16. #artbasel #ScopeSource:Instagram 16 of 49
17. To go to the beach in the rain or not ? Hmmmm #artbasel #miamidaysSource:Instagram 17 of 49
18. This Miami sun is nonexistent … Lol … I’m going home shades lighter 😂 #SelfieLightSource:Instagram 18 of 49
19. @hautelivingmag !!! Great event @hublot !! @hautetimeSource:Instagram 19 of 49
20. Stretching 💪🏼👊🏽 #TheCoolDownSource:Instagram 20 of 49
21. Miami weather got me like 😫🤔😑 lol this calls for a braid #RainyBasel #miaminights🌴Source:Instagram 21 of 49
22. LayersHairstylist : @qlovebug Mua : @reneemadeulook Boots : @lustforlifeusaSource:Instagram 22 of 49
23. Putting up my tree Tis the season 😁🌲#ChristmasIsSoCloseSource:Instagram 23 of 49
24. 🌤✨❤️✨🌤Source:Instagram 24 of 49
25. Selfie invasion 💁🏽 lolSource:Instagram 25 of 49
26. City Life !! Headed to spend time with my family so excited !! Finally got my nike X Sacai gear @sacaiofficial @nike 😍😍 #ComfyThanksGivingSource:Instagram 26 of 49
27. Late night selfie fun 💕Source:Instagram 27 of 49
28. C O L D D A Y Z 💨🗽📷: @dewaynerogersSource:Instagram 28 of 49
29. Now available on @shopangelaiam !!! #ShopNow #limitedtimeofferSource:Instagram 29 of 49
30. When you get home at night .. And you decide to have a mini photo shoot of your own … #IShouldBeSleep #EarlyMorningFlight 🙃😊☺️Source:Instagram 30 of 49
31. Set life like …. 💕Mua: @melissahibbert Hairstylist: @maishaoliverSource:Instagram 31 of 49
32. From curly to straight @dhairboutique #dhairboutique #SEAcollectionSource:Instagram 32 of 49
33. G R E Y D A Z E Hairstylist : @qlovebug Mua: @reneemadeulook 💍: @rafaelloandco Dress : @shopmuehlederSource:Instagram 33 of 49
34. BTS from today @shopangelaiam #TheRelaunch !!! Loving my dress!!! #ShopAngelaIamGlam squad :Hairstylist : @qlovebug Mua: @reneemadeulookSource:Instagram 34 of 49
35. After church got me feeling like ☺️ Dress : @shopmuehlederSource:Instagram 35 of 49
36. B L A S E B L A S E ✔️🗽 #ThisNycWeatherGotMeAllConfused Hair : @dhairboutique #seacollection #dhairboutiqueSource:Instagram 36 of 49
37. Tonight #KCA hairstylist : @qlovebug Mua: @reneemadeulookDress : @olcaygulsenpr💎: @rafaelloandcoSource:Instagram 37 of 49
38. 🗽 state of mind! On the move! Hair moments: @dhairboutique #dhairboutiqueSource:Instagram 38 of 49
39. 🌤🌴Source:Instagram 39 of 49
40. Nyc streets 📷Source:Instagram 40 of 49
41. Positive vibes today! Off to do what I do !!! 🗽 in my city 😘Hairstylist : @qlovebug Mua: @reneemadeulookSource:Instagram 41 of 49
42. Peace out ✈️ ✌🏼️ it was a great time Bay Area ❤️Hair : @dhairboutique #dhairboutiqueSource:Instagram 42 of 49
43. Out the door ☺Hairstylist: @fullcirclehairloungeMua: @ashleybiasSource:Instagram 43 of 49
44. Thug Life ☺️💖💙☑️🏈 @therealkamie @emilyymaeSource:Instagram 44 of 49
45. Posted .. Post workout 👊🏼Source:Instagram 45 of 49
46. Ready .. Set … GO.. Picture after today’s work out. Got to workout side by side with @thebestdamntrainer for a change … Pretty cool.. 2 workouts in one👊🏼 #FitnessLife #ConcreteJungle #JustDoItSource:Instagram 46 of 49
47. Stepping out for tonight 💖❤️Glam squad : Hairstylist : @qlovebug Mua: @therealcmichael Dress : @muehlederbylarissa 💙💙💙 @shopmuehleder !!!Source:Instagram 47 of 49
48. Nyc streets 😁❤️🗽 finally rocking my hair collection sea! @dhairboutique #DHairBoutique I love it !! So soft !Source:Instagram 48 of 49
49. Love my new collection with @dhairboutique !! #Dhairboutique#SEACollection #ShopNowSource:Instagram 49 of 49
