Blue Ivy Celebrated Beyonce’s New Album In An Adorable Lemon Dress

We’re still not done celebrating Lemonade. But how did the most important person in Beyoncé‘s life pay homage to the album?

In an adorable lemon dress, of course. Tina Knowles shared an image of Blue Ivy in the ensemble along with the caption: “My beautiful Granddaughter celebrated her moms lemonade visual album.”

Blue was last spotted in the dress while vacationing with her parents in September. Still, I think we can all agree there’s no better time to pull it back out of the closet. And we’re all for a celebrating an accomplishment in style.

Too cute, Blue!

