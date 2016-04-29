Blue Ivy Celebrated Beyonce’s New Album In An Adorable Lemon Dress

We’re still not done celebrating Lemonade. But how did the most important person in Beyoncé‘s life pay homage to the album?
In an adorable lemon dress, of course. Tina Knowles shared an image of Blue Ivy in the ensemble along with the caption: “My beautiful Granddaughter celebrated her moms lemonade visual album.”
Blue was last spotted in the dress while vacationing with her parents in September. Still, I think we can all agree there’s no better time to pull it back out of the closet. And we’re all for a celebrating an accomplishment in style.
Too cute, Blue!
SOURCE: ELLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram
Beyonce & Blue Ivy’s White House Easter Egg Roll Cuteness (PHOTOS)
21 photos Launch gallery
Beyonce & Blue Ivy’s White House Easter Egg Roll Cuteness (PHOTOS)
1. Beyonce And Blue IvySource:Instagram 1 of 21
2. Beyonce And Jay-Z Pose With A Young FanSource:Instagram 2 of 21
3. Blue Ivy Meets ElmoSource:Instagram 3 of 21
4. Blue Ivy Checks Out The MuppetsSource:Instagram 4 of 21
5. Beyonce And Blue Ivy’s ArrivalSource:Instagram 5 of 21
6. Michelle And Barack Obama Greet Guests With The Easter BunnySource:Win McNamee/Getty Images 6 of 21
7. Beyonce Poses With FansSource:Instagram 7 of 21
8. President Obama “With Bunny Ears” At The 2016 White House Easter Egg RollSource:Win McNamee/Getty Images 8 of 21
9. LaLa Anthony And Her Son Attend The White House Easter Egg RollSource:Instagram 9 of 21
10. Barack Obama Fist Bumps With A StormtrooperSource:NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 21
11. President Obama And The Easter BunnySource:Win McNamee/Getty Images 11 of 21
12. The Obamas Ready “Where The Wild Things Are” To the ChildrenSource:SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images 12 of 21
13. Barack Obama High Fives The ChildrenSource:Drew Angerer/Getty Images 13 of 21
14. Angela Simmons Attends The White House Easter Egg RollSource:Instagram 14 of 21
15. Michelle And Barack Obama Greet Guests With The Easter BunnySource:NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 21
16. Beyonce And Blue Ivy At The 2016 White House Easter Egg RollSource:Instagram 16 of 21
17. 2016 White House Easter Egg RollSource:Instagram 17 of 21
18. President Obama Greets A Baby At The 2016 White House Easter Egg RollSource:Win McNamee/Getty Images 18 of 21
19. Scenery From The 2016 White House Easter Egg RollSource:Drew Angerer/Getty Images 19 of 21
20. Michelle And Barack Obama Greet Guests With The Easter BunnySource:NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images 20 of 21
21. 2016 White House Easter Egg Roll In ActionSource:Win McNamee/Getty Images 21 of 21
comments – Add Yours