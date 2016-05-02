AM BUZZ: Blac Chyna And Tyga Have A Garage Sale, Bobby Shmurda Suing NYPD & More…

Blac Chyna And Tyga Have A Garage Sale
Blac Chyna and Tyga are putting their old love for sale. The exes are holding a 3-day estate sale of the items they shared at their previous home, TMZ reports.
Prices range from $500 to $1200 including arcade games, chandeliers, and a marble table.
Looks like they are clearing out the last remnants of their life together so they can begin a new.
But it seems a little thing called a sex tape may haunt the duo as they try to move forward.
Someone is allegedly shopping around what they say is a Blac Chyna/Tyga sex tape, TMZ claims. Blac Chyna’s lawyer told the site that Chyna will go after anyone who releases the tape.
Yikes!
UP NEXT: Bobby Shmurda Suing NYPD For Alleged False Arrest