AM BUZZ: Blac Chyna And Tyga Have A Garage Sale, Bobby Shmurda Suing NYPD & More…

Blac Chyna And Tyga Have A Garage Sale

Blac Chyna and Tyga are putting their old love for sale. The exes are holding a 3-day estate sale of the items they shared at their previous home, TMZ reports.

Prices range from $500 to $1200 including arcade games, chandeliers, and a marble table.

Looks like they are clearing out the last remnants of their life together so they can begin a new.

But it seems a little thing called a sex tape may haunt the duo as they try to move forward.

Someone is allegedly shopping around what they say is a Blac Chyna/Tyga sex tape, TMZ claims. Blac Chyna’s lawyer told the site that Chyna will go after anyone who releases the tape.

Yikes!

UP NEXT: Bobby Shmurda Suing NYPD For Alleged False Arrest

1 2Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: