The “Lemonade” Fall-Out: Is Jay Z About To Tell His Side Of The Story?

Beyoncé‘s Lemonade isn’t necessarily the final chapter.

Rumors are flying that Jay Z is preparing to tell his side of the story – and he’s going to do it in album form. According to an insider close to the couple, “Jay is working on an album telling his side of things.”

Us Weekly reports the Carters were close to divorce after elevator-gate, but they were able to work things out and are now better than ever.

On the epic Lemonade, Bey sings about being cheated on, leaving a marriage, and ultimately fixing the relationship. Everyone automatically assumed the record was autobiographical, and pointed the finger at Jay Z, while others believe it could be based on her father’s infidelity.

Speaking of Mathew Knowles, he probably said it best: no one should try to guess what’s going on in his daughter’s mind.

Stay tuned to see if Jay puts out his own version of Lemonade…

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty