[Exclusive] Tray Chaney: The Wire Movie Is NOT Happening

Tray Chaney

Tray Chaney, formerly “Poot” of the HBO series, The Wire denies there will be a movie or reunion. Chaney also speaks about his new single that empowers women.

Check out Tray’s new single “Love For You” (Women Empowerment) below & check it out on iTunes

