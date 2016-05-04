[Exclusive] Tray Chaney: The Wire Movie Is NOT Happening

Tray Chaney, formerly “Poot” of the HBO series, The Wire denies there will be a movie or reunion. Chaney also speaks about his new single that empowers women.
Check out Tray’s new single “Love For You” (Women Empowerment) below & check it out on iTunes
More With The Fam In The Morning:
‘The Wire’ and ‘Confirmation’ Actor Invests $20 Million To Bring Jobs To Baltimore
[Listen] Kima & Pam Of Total Have A Message For DC
Mother Or Sister? 10 Times Naomi Campbell’s Mom Proved She’s The Real Supermodel
10 photos Launch gallery
Mother Or Sister? 10 Times Naomi Campbell’s Mom Proved She’s The Real Supermodel
1. Meet Naomi CampbellSource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Meet Valerie Morris CampbellSource:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Yes, this is really Naomi Campbell’s MOTHER.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Backstage at the Haute Couture Awards in Salzburg, Austria.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Eretheral evening vibes.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Model mayhem.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Editorial vibes.Source:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Survivor!Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9. Who’s who?Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. She get it from her mama.Source:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – add yours