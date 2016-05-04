[Exclusive] Tray Chaney: The Wire Movie Is NOT Happening

Tray Chaney, formerly “Poot” of the HBO series, The Wire denies there will be a movie or reunion. Chaney also speaks about his new single that empowers women.

Check out Tray’s new single “Love For You” (Women Empowerment) below & check it out on iTunes

