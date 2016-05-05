[Watch] Teacher Appreciation Week: Ms. Lynne Gober

The Fam In The Morning | 05.05.16
Ms. Lynne Gober

Ms. Lynne Gober has perfected classroom management with almost 40 years of teaching experience in the DMV and beyond. She has a message for teachers about never giving up.

