Anthony Anderson And Alessia Cara Share The Best Words Of Advice From Their Mothers During VH1’s “Dear Mama” Special

VH1 brings together Alicia Keys, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Alessia Cara, and Queen Latifah, among other celebrities, for a “Dear Mama” special airing tonight at 9pm.

Host by Anthony Anderson, the one-hour special will honor moms and their families for a Mother’s Day event full of jaw-dropping surprises and heart-felt tributes. Viewers will get a chance to see the incredible bond these women have with their famous offspring, and how their influence contributes so greatly to their success.

During the special night, Global Grind asked Anthony Anderson and Alessia Cara to share the best advice given to them by their moms. Check out the exclusive up top and tune into Dear Mama tonight at 9P/8C on VH1.

