[Watch] Students: Raheem DeVaughn Has Money For You

“The Love King” Raheem DeVaughn stopped by The Fam in the Morning to talk about his Love Life Foundation’s college book scholarship. He also talked about some new music and collaborations he has on the way.

Raheem’s Love Life Foundation announced the start of our 2016 (2nd Annual) College Textbook Scholarship — Essay Contest. In honor of “Raheem DeVaughn Day” here in the District and the DMV, LLF would like to ease the minds of three college bound students and cover the cost of their books and supplies for their first year in college.

Three students, one from each metropolitan area (DC, MD and VA), chosen through an essay contest sponsored by LLF will receive a $2,000 College Textbook Scholarship ($1,000 for each semester) that will cover the cost of books and supplies, as they enter their freshman year of college.

For Contest Rules and Eligibility, please log on to LoveLifeFoundationdmv.org

