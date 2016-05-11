Zuri Hall’s Advice For Aspiring TV Hosts: ‘Success Is Defined Personally’

26-year-old Zuri Hall is slaying the scene, one red carpet at a time as an on-air host and correspondent for E! News. And now, the darling TV personality wants to help others on their journey to the top. When she’s not interviewing your favorite celebs, Zuri covers fashion, careers, life and relationships on her blog #AlphaBabe.
“I have my blog posts now, where I give tips on the industry, tips for aspiring TV hosts, how to create content, how to hone your voice and your perspective,” she told us while in town for this years Met Gala.
Zuri offered advice to aspiring TV hosts, saying,
“Success is defined personally. Don’t look at one person’s version of success, one person’s Instagram account, which is just a highlight reel of their life and decide you’re not success when you compare yourself to them.”
