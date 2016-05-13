Baltimore Primary Election Results Decertified As The Result Of Peculiar Voter Irregularities

The results of Baltimore, Maryland’s primary election could be turned upside down because of several voting irregularities.

Election officials have ordered election results to be decertified after the state administrator found 80 provisional ballots had never been analyzed.

What makes the election results even more peculiar is the number of ballots cast was higher than the number of people who checked in at polling places.

The discrepancy is especially troubling since there were several close primary elections, which were decided by a small number of votes. State Senator Catherine Pugh defeated former mayor Sheila Dixon by 2,400 votes to become Baltimore’s new mayor, and three city council races were decided by a slim margin of a few hundred votes.

State officials are working to determine how many ballots might be in question and which precincts experienced discrepancies. The investigation is expected to stretch into next week.

