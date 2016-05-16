World’s Oldest Person Dies At 116

The world’s oldest person has died at the age of 116.

Susannah Mushatt Jones passed away Thursday in New York. The Guinness World Records’ official oldest person was born in a small town outside of Montgomery, Alabama in 1889.

Her relatives said her long life is credited to her love of family and generosity to others. Now, the unofficial world’s oldest person is Emma Morano of Italy.

She is also currently 116 years old.

