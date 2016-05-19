The State of Hate: Why Donald Trump is Winning

Britt Waters from The Fam in the Morning has a one-on-one with journalist Tony Harris about his Discovery ID series, Hate in America. He touches on the current state of America culture, politics and how we can move forward. Harris has the real reason Trump has so many supporters.

