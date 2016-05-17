T.I. Just Dropped A Bombshell About ATL Costar Lauren London…

Special cloth alert.

T.I. hit up Facebook Live earlier today and spilled some very interesting tea while talking about the postponement of the highly anticipated ATL sequel. The Grand Hustle rapper responded to questions about the film’s delay with this very surprising comment:

“Ay man, we’re working on it presently. We got a couple obstacles in our way, like my lil sis man – she’s about to have a baby. So, we’re going to have to let her get that time out of her system and when she’s back in New New shape we’ll be ready to role.”

We all fell in love with Lauren London when she played T.I.’s rich girlfriend New New in the first ATL movie, so who else could her fellow actor be referring to? It looks like congratulations are in order for Lauren and her longtime boyfriend Nipsey Hussle, because according to T.I., they are expecting their first child together.

Man, can Lauren keep a secret! Watch the big reveal above (9:15 mark).

SOURCE: Facebook Live | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News