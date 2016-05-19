Nipsey Hussle Previews New Music With Young Thug

Nipsey Hussle has been getting back to his grind. After taking some time away from the rap game, he’s come back full force. For starters, he’s had his “Marathon Monday” series rolling for a few weeks now with songs featuring YG, G. Perico, and Young Thug.

Apparently, the chemistry between Thugger and Nayborhood Nip must be sky high as the two released some video from their studio sessions.

“If you remember last month, the Crenshaw rapper called up Young Thug for their popular street cut, “Thug Life.” Well, now, it looks like the two have been in the studio together more frequently, to bridge the gap between the left and right wing sections of the hoods. While he’s still yet to reveal official release details for his long-awaited Victory Lap album, Nayborhood Nip was seen on social media this week previewing more material with Thugga Thugga.”

Nipsey Hussle hasn’t had a full-length project since 2012. Before he went on hiatus, it was rumored he would be signing to Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group label. That rumor didn’t pan out. Victory Lap is the name of the former mixtape turned album that he’s been plugging for three years. Even after his hiatus, it’s still a hotly anticipated project by his fans.

