[Video] Making A Prom Princess

Get a behind the scenes look as Britt Waters from The Fam in the Morning makes a high school senior’s prom dreams come true. Special Thanks to Sylvia, Sherrie, Sheronda and Sassy of House of Hair DMV for dress making, hair and makeup services. Shout out to all the seniors who made Flowers High School prom trend.

