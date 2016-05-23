[Video] BBMAS 2016: Prince Tribute Gone Wrong

Britt Waters | 05.23.16
Britt Waters from The Fam in the Morning has all the highs and lows of the 2016 Billboard Music Awards. Who do you think should’ve done the Prince tribute? Let her know @ItsBrittWaters

