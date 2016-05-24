[Video] Wale and DJ Money: New Music, New Hustle and New Attitude

Wale and DJ Money stopped by The Fam in the Morning to drop off the new single, “My PYT” available now. Wale also went into detail about how he’s grow as an artist from his days of working in PG Mall til now.
More With The Fam:
[Video] Fat Joe Goes All The Way Up With The Fam
[Video] The Life Of A Stadium Stripper
Wale Moonwalks at #BirthdayBash20, Brings Out Jim Jones [PHOTOS]
26 photos Launch gallery
Wale Moonwalks at #BirthdayBash20, Brings Out Jim Jones [PHOTOS]
1.1 of 26
2.2 of 26
3.3 of 26
4.4 of 26
5.5 of 26
6.6 of 26
7.7 of 26
8.8 of 26
9.9 of 26
10.10 of 26
11.11 of 26
12.12 of 26
13.13 of 26
14.14 of 26
15.15 of 26
16.16 of 26
17.17 of 26
18.18 of 26
19.19 of 26
20.20 of 26
21.21 of 26
22.22 of 26
23.23 of 26
24.24 of 26
25.25 of 26
26.26 of 26
comments – add yours