Chicago Girl Banned From Prom Over Poem Speaks Out

Taiylar Ball, the Chicago area high school senior who was banned from attending her prom as a result of a controversial spoken word performance during a Homewood Flossmoor High School talent show, will be allowed to walk across the stage at her high school graduation ceremony.

Ball joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now via Facetime to discuss her meeting with the principal of Homewood Flossmoor and the decision to allow her to attend graduation services this coming weekend.

The honor student told Martin during the meeting between her, her parents, Principal Dr. Ryan M. Pitcock, and School Superintendent Dr. Von Mansfield, they discussed what happened during the infamous performance.

“I just let them know that I had no malicious intent,” said Ball.

Ball received a groundswell of support on social media after her story went viral, with supporters calling the school to voice their displeasure with the administration’s stance on the matter.

The increasing pressure on administrators may have played a major role in the decision to allow Ball to attend Homewood Flossmoor High School’s graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Ball said, “I’m so happy that I had so many supporters that relentlessly advocated on my behalf the past couple of day, because I don’t think without them they wouldn’t have known that was as serious as it was.”

We can only imagine the visceral backlash school officials may have received from Uncle Ro-Ro and others if they had not reversed course on their decision.

Ball is scheduled to attend Florida A&M University in the fall.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

