Jeff Friday, one of the founders of the American Black Film Festival, chats with Russ Parr about why this year’s festival in particular is something everyone who is trying to be in the entertainment industry should attend. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: