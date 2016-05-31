BodyBySoBeautiful: Get Your Whole Life With These Exercise Ball Workouts

Here at HelloBeautiful we aim to help you beauties live your best damn life every day.

One of the major keys of overall flyness is your health–and to be healthy you have to take care of your body.

To keep your body at optimal fleekness, you have to keep it active, and also nurture yourself while you’re at rest.

This franchise is devoted to taking care of you, so you can be the best you.

These exercises, brought to you by personal trainer and wellness coach Indigo Simmonds, are designed for the woman on-the-go who needs a quick, efficient exercise.

The exercise ball targets your abs, arms, core and upper body to get it right and tight.

Incorporate this into your normal exercise routine and those trouble spots will start to disappear:

RELATED LINKS

The 27 Best Plus Size Swimsuits On The Internet To Help You Get Beach Body Ready

FAB FINDS: Choose The Best Swimsuit For Your Body Type With Swimsuit Designer, Andrea Iyamah

Don’t Cross The Curves: Dascha Polanco Is Not Here For Your Body Shaming, Univision

Also On 93.9 WKYS: