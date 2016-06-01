Visual Artist & Digital Marketer Andre Woolery Lives The Hybrid Life With RAV4

RAV4 Hybrid is taking us on a journey featuring great individuals who balance two different passions and careers. Who’s a better example of living the hybrid life than visual artist and digital marketer Andre Woolery?

Though he works at an advertising company, where he’s able to hone both his technical and creative sides, Andre also makes sure he takes the time to focus on developing himself as an artist.

“When I was younger I used to draw comic book characters, I used to do landscape paintings, and then when I got to college, I actually stopped doing anything from a visual arts standpoint,” he said. “It wasn’t until I took a sabbatical from work to focus on trying to find my creative self…Every single day I found a way to express myself creatively through drawing, photography, painting, coating, all these different things to really establish what my passion was.”

