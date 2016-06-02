Find Out How Many Albums Kid Cudi Plans On Releasing In 2016

What did we do to deserve this?

Kid Cudi will release not one, but two new albums this year. Following his not-so well-received Speedin’ Bullet To Heaven LP from last year, Cudi’s promising fans something great:

So my plan is to release 2 albums this year. One for the summer and another for the fall. I finished this new one already. Fine tuning now — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 1, 2016

My creative juices have been flowing violently since January and I have commited myself to swimming in the magic and making more heat — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 1, 2016

Excited to upgrade your minds — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 1, 2016

Recently, Kanye West announced Kid Cudi, along with Plain Pat and Mike Dean, were helping him with his Turbo Grafx 16 album. Cudi also teamed up with Plain Pat and Mike Dean on his new release “The Frequency” and Atlanta super producer Mike WiLL Made-It on “All In.”

No word on when the albums are set to be released, but Cudi has six months to figure it out.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty