[Watch] Just-Ty Gives Us His Thoughts On Black Music Month

Radio One Exclusives
kysdc Staff | 06.06.16
Leave a comment

DMV’s own Just-Ty talks about the importance of Black Music Month. He talks about how Big G was and is a very big influence on his career, what Black music is missing and more!

More From Black Music Month:

[Video] Tray Chaney Speaks On The Importance Of Black Music Month

Singer/Songwriter Bibi Bourelly Talks About The Culture Of Black Music [VIDEO]

