[Watch] Just-Ty Gives Us His Thoughts On Black Music Month

DMV’s own Just-Ty talks about the importance of Black Music Month. He talks about how Big G was and is a very big influence on his career, what Black music is missing and more!
More From Black Music Month:
[Video] Tray Chaney Speaks On The Importance Of Black Music Month
Singer/Songwriter Bibi Bourelly Talks About The Culture Of Black Music [VIDEO]
The Greatest: The Best Rap Lyrics Referencing Muhammad Ali
15 photos Launch gallery
The Greatest: The Best Rap Lyrics Referencing Muhammad Ali
1. The Original RapperSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. The Fugees, "Ready or Not"Source:Getty 2 of 15
3. Nas and Damian Marley, "My Generation"Source:Getty 3 of 15
4. Nipsey Hussle, “Rose Clique”Source:Getty 4 of 15
5. Lupe Fiasco, “Till I Get There”Source:Getty 5 of 15
6. 50 Cent, “Many Men”Source:Getty 6 of 15
7. Kanye West, "Gorgeous"Source:Getty 7 of 15
8. Jay Z, “Jungle Remix”Source:Getty 8 of 15
9. Drake, "Under Ground Kings"Source:Instagram 9 of 15
10. Jay Z, “FUTW”Source:Splash News 10 of 15
11. Will Smith, “Getting Juggy With It”Source:Getty 11 of 15
12. Common, “The Game”Source:Getty 12 of 15
13. Jay Z, “Power”Source:Splash News 13 of 15
14. Master P, "Whole Hood"Source:Getty 14 of 15
15. Sugarhill Gang, "Rapper's Delight"Source:Getty 15 of 15
comments – add yours