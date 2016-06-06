Traumatized Postal Worker Falsely Arrested By NYPD Plans To Sue

A March 17 incident involving the NYPD permanently changed a New York postal worker’s life.

Glenn Grays, 27, plans to sue the city after an encounter with the NYPD went sour. Grays was delivering packages in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood when his mail truck was suddenly hit by an unmarked police car, according to the New York Daily News.

Charges dismissed against Brooklyn mail carrier Glen Grays, arrested after shouting at cops whose car almost hit him pic.twitter.com/rba8R3jXZY — The Chief-Leader (@TheChiefLeader) May 13, 2016

After yelling out in exasperation, the officers stopped, got out of their vehicle, demanded Grays’ ID and arrested him. The exchange was caught on video.

The three cops involved — two officers and one lieutenant — are currently under an internal investigation.

Kenneth Ramsuer, Grays’ lawyer, said the confrontation shook Grays to his core and he’s been unable to return to work. Ramsuer plans to file notice on Monday.

@EricAdamsBP2013 today will join postal worker #GlenGrays and his attorney 4 a major announcement. https://t.co/8lMNkmYgOh — KingsCounty Politics (@KingsCountyPols) June 6, 2016

“He has trouble sleeping, and anxiety over this. It’s something that has bothered him a great deal. He is a young black man who has done everything he can to be successful,” Ramsuer said.

Growing up in East New York wasn’t easy, Ramsuer said in regards to his client. He also said Grays was simply doing his job when he was unfairly accosted by police.

The Department has dropped disorderly conduct charges that were filed at the time of arrest.

Police Commissioner Bill Bratton expressed disappointment, saying he was not “pleased with what he saw.”

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain, spoke out about the incident in a statement:

“In this new era of policing, handheld video footage is bringing the behavior of cops who act irresponsibly and dangerously to light, particularly highlighting supervising officers who fail to take their de-escalation role seriously.”

