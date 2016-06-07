Views From Roots Picnic 2016 {Exclusive}

Wow, once again, hats off to The Roots & the entire crew who put together the 2016 Roots Picnic June 4th weekend.

From Will & Jada Smith rolling up backstage to watch their not so little girl anymore Willow Smith hit the stage in front of Will’s hometown of Philadelphia to Meek Mill & Nicki Minaj showing up, Philadelphia was well represented from start to finish this year!

Not only did Will and family enjoy the performance from backstage, he even hit the stage with DJ Jazzy Jeff to perform their classic hit “Summertime” to kick off the festival and the warm weather!

The Roots & crew did a wonderful job blending the new era of music with up and coming local stars like Lil Dicky & Lil Uzi Vert, to Anderson Paak, Kehlani, and Future.

The legends still received the loudest reception, from Will & Jazzy Jeff, DMX, Swizz Beatz, and Usher backed by The Roots!

It was certaintly a star studded backstage with the likes of Zoe Kravitz hanging out with Willow Smith backstage, Meek Mill & Nicki Minaj coming through with the crew, and Jill Scott showed up to enjoy the festivities!

All in all, once again, Philly showed up and supported The Roots and their festival that continues to grow and get even more exciting each year, and now they will be taking this festival NATIONAL, starting off in NYC in October!

Until next year festival people!