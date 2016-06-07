[Watch] #TWIH Kylie Jenner “Everyone’s Saying Leak The Sextape” & More

Kylie Jenner speaks on her alleged sextape plus Lil Mo and Britt Waters recap the day’s latest entertainment gossip in, “That’s What I Heard” on The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo.
Related: [Listen] #TWIH: Can Tamar Handle a Solo Talk Show
Related: [Listen] #TWIH: Who Won? Roland Martin VS. Snoop Dogg
Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna
15 photos Launch gallery
Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Looked Like Blac Chyna
1. Took months of not dying my hair and wearing wigs to get my hair back to health so I can do this!! Thank you @priscillavalles @maishaoliver for putting up with me all day. I’m going for an ashy dirty blonde for the fall. But this shits a process! I’m coming for u khloé!Source:Instagram 1 of 15
2. Flips hairSource:Instagram 2 of 15
3. Serving per usual 😘Source:Instagram 3 of 15
4. 😛Source:Instagram 4 of 15
5. Loungin’.Source:Instagram 5 of 15
6. #MilfSource:Instagram 6 of 15
7. I spy Norman. Can u find him? Lol.Source:Instagram 7 of 15
8. Fashun.Source:Instagram 8 of 15
9. 👀Source:Instagram 9 of 15
10. 💯Source:Instagram 10 of 15
11. ☀️☀️☀️Source:Instagram 11 of 15
12. Look down 💋Source:Instagram 12 of 15
13. Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow !Source:Instagram 13 of 15
14. 🙌#milfin | @blaquecrownSource:Instagram 14 of 15
15. Staying comfortable in my @meundies Time to jump in bed after this long week. ❤️Source:Instagram 15 of 15
comments – add yours