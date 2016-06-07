[Watch] #TWIH Kylie Jenner “Everyone’s Saying Leak The Sextape” & More

Kylie Jenner speaks on her alleged sextape plus Lil Mo and Britt Waters recap the day’s latest entertainment gossip in, “That’s What I Heard” on The Fam in the Morning with Quicksilva and Lil Mo.

